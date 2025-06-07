South Korea's Strategic Road to the World Cup

In a decisive 2-0 victory over Iraq on Thursday, South Korea secured its place in next year's World Cup, marking the nation's eleventh consecutive qualification for the finals. The win in Basra was pivotal as it highlighted the team's potential under the stewardship of coach Hong Myung-bo, despite his contentious reappointment last year.

Hong, who returned to the coaching role amid fan protests, is using the remaining qualifier to field young players who could strengthen the squad for the World Cup. South Korea's journey to this point has been fraught with challenges, including criticism over lackluster performances on native soil and troubling relations with supporters.

Despite these hurdles, Hong remains committed to preparing his team for the tournament in North America, emphasizing steps to foster young talent for the future. The seasoned coach aims to bridge the gap left by revered players such as Son Heung-min by offering opportunities to upcoming talents in the football arena.