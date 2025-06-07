Blockbusters and Upsets: A Week in Sports Highlights

This week in sports was filled with intense drama and thrilling victories. Carlos Alcaraz advanced to another French Open final when Lorenzo Musetti retired due to an injury. Meanwhile, Jannik Sinner claimed a momentous victory against Novak Djokovic, securing his place in the upcoming final.

Baseball enthusiasts witnessed unforeseen turns as Oregon State pulled off a shocking comeback to defeat Florida State, while the San Francisco Giants edged the Braves thanks to a wild pitch. The Yankees, however, were dealt a setback with Anthony Volpe's injury during the game against the Red Sox.

In women's sports, the Texas Longhorns celebrated their first Women's College World Series title, defeating Texas Tech in a decisive victory. Meanwhile, U.S. law now allows NCAA athletes to receive compensation for their names, which resolves a lengthy dispute in collegiate sports.