Bank of Maharashtra Employee Selected for National Volleyball Representation

Bank of Maharashtra's Ananya Sree has been selected by the Volleyball Federation of India to represent the nation in the AVC Women's Nations Cup 2025 in Vietnam. The selection underscores Ananya's talent and the Bank's commitment to fostering sports excellence among its employees, alongside promoting gender empowerment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 07-06-2025 15:15 IST | Created: 07-06-2025 15:15 IST
Mumbai, India – Bank of Maharashtra employee P. Ananya Sree has been chosen by the Volleyball Federation of India to represent India in the AVC Women's Nations Cup 2025, scheduled from June 7-14 in Vietnam.

Nidhu Saxena, MD & CEO of the bank, expressed pride in Ananya's achievement, highlighting the multifaceted talent within their organization. Ananya's selection is a testament to her dedication, skill, and consistent performance, inspiring colleagues and young athletes nationwide.

Additionally, team members Janani Devendran and Mariya Shaibi also qualified from 70 contenders, placing in the championship's top 22. The bank supports women's sports through initiatives, offering state-of-the-art facilities and expert coaching, reinforcing its commitment to nurturing diverse talents.

(With inputs from agencies.)

