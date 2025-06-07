Left Menu

Inter Milan Secures Brazilian Talent: Luis Henrique

Inter Milan has signed Brazilian forward Luis Henrique from Olympique de Marseille. Although contract details were undisclosed, reports suggest a deal until 2030 for 23 million euros. Henrique, who scored 11 goals in 108 appearances for Marseille, joins Inter as they prepare for the Club World Cup.

Inter Milan has made a significant signing by securing Brazilian forward Luis Henrique from French club Olympique de Marseille. The Serie A club announced the move on Saturday, although the contract length and financial details were not made public. However, Italian media has reported that the 23-year-old player has committed to Inter Milan until 2030 in a deal valued at 23 million euros, with an additional 2 million euros in potential add-ons.

Henrique, who launched his professional career at Botafogo, joined Marseille in 2020. He has since made 108 appearances for the French side, scoring 11 goals—nine of which came during the 2024-25 season where Marseille finished as runners-up in Ligue 1. His arrival at Inter Milan follows the club's disappointing 5-0 loss in the Champions League final to Paris St Germain and a second-place finish in Serie A behind champions Napoli.

Inter Milan is set to participate in the Club World Cup, starting their campaign on June 17 against Mexico's Monterrey in Los Angeles. The team will then face Urawa Red Diamonds and River Plate in Seattle as they seek to turn their European woes into international success.

