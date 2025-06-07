Bayern Munich Secures Tah for Club World Cup Amidst Leverkusen Transfer Drama

Bayern Munich has reportedly come to an agreement with Bayer Leverkusen for the early transfer of Germany defender Jonathan Tah, allowing him to join Bayern's squad for the upcoming Club World Cup.

Despite initially announcing that Tah would join without a transfer fee, Bayern agreed on a payment of up to 4 million euros to secure his participation ahead of his contract expiration with Leverkusen at the end of June. This decision is part of Bayern's strategic efforts to strengthen their lineup for the tournament in the United States starting June 14.

The agreement indicates a shift in relations between the clubs after previous tensions, including failed transfer attempts and competition for other high-profile players. Meanwhile, Leverkusen braces for a transformative summer, having lost coach Xabi Alonso to Real Madrid and facing key player departures.