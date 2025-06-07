Left Menu

Crisis at KSCA: Resignations and Investigations Amidst Stampede Tragedy

Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) President Raghuram Bhat confirmed the resignation of two senior officials, A Shankar and ES Jairam, following a deadly stampede. This emergency meeting focused on maintaining operations despite the current turmoil. Bhat assured cooperation with legal inquiries connected to the incident.

In a significant development, the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) faced an emergency meeting after the resignation of its secretary, A Shankar, and treasurer, ES Jairam. The meeting came in response to a tragic stampede that claimed 11 lives and injured 56 during celebrations for Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

KSCA President Raghuram Bhat announced the acceptance of their resignations, emphasizing the association's responsibility in light of the unfortunate event. "The resignations were submitted on moral grounds," stated Bhat, who also hinted at possible interim appointments for the vacant positions.

Amid ongoing legal proceedings, Bhat reassured full cooperation with investigations and dismissed rumors of dissolving the managing committee. He stressed the association's commitment to transparency and ensuring the continuation of cricketing activities despite the challenges.

