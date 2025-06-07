Left Menu

India Eyes 2030 Commonwealth Games: Ambitious Bid for Ahmedabad

An Indian delegation, comprising members of the Indian Olympic Association and government officials, met with Commonwealth Sport officials in London to discuss hosting the 2030 Commonwealth Games in Ahmedabad. They outlined a bid focused on long-term legacy and existing infrastructure. The host city will be chosen in November.

In a strategic move to host the 2030 Commonwealth Games, an Indian delegation, including Indian Olympic Association chief PT Usha, ventured to London for crucial talks with Commonwealth Sport officials. The discussions centered on Ahmedabad's bid, which emphasizes sustainable development and leveraging existing infrastructure.

The delegation, comprising officials from the Central and Gujarat state governments, was engaged in comprehensive discussions over two days, presenting India's vision and preparations for the Games. Proposals for the final bid will be submitted by August 31, with the host city selection set for November.

Gujarat Sports Minister Harsh Sanghavi highlighted the delegation's intent to embrace global best practices and focus on long-term impact over short-term spectacle. The meeting also explored governance standards, transportation strategy, and athlete services, vital to the bidding process.

