Coco Gauff's Historic French Open Triumph

Coco Gauff stunned top seed Aryna Sabalenka in the French Open final, claiming her maiden Roland Garros title and second Grand Slam crown. The 21-year-old becomes the first American woman to win the singles title since Serena Williams in 2015 and the youngest since 2002.

The final initially failed to meet expectations on a windy Court Philippe Chatrier. In her third straight Grand Slam final, Sabalenka started strong but faltered as Gauff fought back from 40-0 down, forcing a tiebreak before losing the first set.

Unfazed, Gauff dominated the second set, leading 4-1 and equalizing the match as Sabalenka's mistakes mounted. Gauff's decisive play in the final set led her to victory, igniting celebrations among her supporters.

(With inputs from agencies.)