Coco Gauff's Historic French Open Triumph
Coco Gauff made a remarkable comeback to defeat Aryna Sabalenka in the French Open final, securing her first Roland Garros title and second Grand Slam crown. She is the youngest American woman to win the singles title since Serena Williams in 2002, showcasing her resilience and skill.
The final initially failed to meet expectations on a windy Court Philippe Chatrier. In her third straight Grand Slam final, Sabalenka started strong but faltered as Gauff fought back from 40-0 down, forcing a tiebreak before losing the first set.
Unfazed, Gauff dominated the second set, leading 4-1 and equalizing the match as Sabalenka's mistakes mounted. Gauff's decisive play in the final set led her to victory, igniting celebrations among her supporters.
