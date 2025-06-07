Left Menu

Coco Gauff's Historic French Open Triumph

Coco Gauff made a remarkable comeback to defeat Aryna Sabalenka in the French Open final, securing her first Roland Garros title and second Grand Slam crown. She is the youngest American woman to win the singles title since Serena Williams in 2002, showcasing her resilience and skill.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-06-2025 21:45 IST | Created: 07-06-2025 21:45 IST
Coco Gauff's Historic French Open Triumph
Coco Gauff

Coco Gauff stunned top seed Aryna Sabalenka in the French Open final, claiming her maiden Roland Garros title and second Grand Slam crown. The 21-year-old becomes the first American woman to win the singles title since Serena Williams in 2015 and the youngest since 2002.

The final initially failed to meet expectations on a windy Court Philippe Chatrier. In her third straight Grand Slam final, Sabalenka started strong but faltered as Gauff fought back from 40-0 down, forcing a tiebreak before losing the first set.

Unfazed, Gauff dominated the second set, leading 4-1 and equalizing the match as Sabalenka's mistakes mounted. Gauff's decisive play in the final set led her to victory, igniting celebrations among her supporters.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tariff Wars: Crafting Sustainable Luxury in India's Wedding Industry

Tariff Wars: Crafting Sustainable Luxury in India's Wedding Industry

 United States
2
SC says reasons cited by National Board of Examinations for holding NEET-PG 2025 examination on August 3 bonafide.

SC says reasons cited by National Board of Examinations for holding NEET-PG ...

 India
3
China and Canada: Bridging Diplomatic Gaps

China and Canada: Bridging Diplomatic Gaps

 China
4
Modi Unveils Engineering Marvels in India's Rail Network

Modi Unveils Engineering Marvels in India's Rail Network

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Countries with weak education systems face highest job automation risk

Midsize and large firms boost small business growth in U.S. labor markets

Global droughts worsen as warming atmosphere intensifies water stress

Public health investment is key to reducing healthcare burden in Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025