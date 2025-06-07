Rally Italy Showdown: Ogier Stands Ground in Sardinia

Sebastien Ogier is determined to leave past disappointments behind as he approaches the final stages of Rally Italy in Sardinia. He leads Hyundai's Ott Tanak by 11.1 seconds, hoping to avoid a repeat of last year when a puncture cost him the victory by just 0.2 seconds.

Toyota's world champion pushed hard, starting Saturday with a slim margin over Adrien Fourmaux, who dropped out due to a crash on challenging Mediterranean terrain. Ogier remains focused but acknowledges the difficulties faced during Saturday's rocky road sections.

In other developments, Hyundai's Thierry Neuville had an unscheduled exit on Friday but returned Saturday, albeit significantly behind. The competition remains fierce within Toyota's ranks, with Kalle Rovanpera and Elfyn Evans contesting teammates as the season progresses.

