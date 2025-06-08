Coco Gauff's Triumphant French Open Victory: A Consolation for Spike Lee

Coco Gauff provided an uplifting moment at the French Open by securing her second Grand Slam singles title, defeating Aryna Sabalenka in a thrilling match.

Among the spectators was renowned American filmmaker Spike Lee, whose presence at the final was particularly meaningful to Gauff. Having seen Lee in previous tournaments, Gauff was eager to win not just for herself but also to bring a smile to his face.

After the victory, Gauff celebrated with Lee, acknowledging his disappointment over the New York Knicks' recent NBA loss and highlighting how sports can bridge unexpected bonds and offer new moments of joy.