Granollers and Zeballos Triumph in Epic French Open Doubles Final

In a compelling battle at the French Open, Marcel Granollers and Horacio Zeballos claimed their first Grand Slam title as a duo, overcoming Joe Salisbury and Neal Skupski 6-0, 6-7(5), 7-5. The dramatic final showcased remarkable skill and determination, with the match concluding in jubilation for Granollers and Zeballos.

Fifth seeds Marcel Granollers and Horacio Zeballos clinched their maiden Grand Slam title as a duo, defeating Joe Salisbury and Neal Skupski in a thrilling French Open men's doubles final on Saturday. The pair emerged victorious with a scoreline of 6-0, 6-7(5), 7-5.

In their fourth Grand Slam final appearance together, Granollers and Zeballos started strong by dominating the first set. However, the British pair of Salisbury and Skupski, who had previously beaten them in Rome, pushed the match into a gripping three-set encounter with a tiebreak win in the second set.

The third set saw a pivotal moment when Zeballos delivered a stunning shot to level the score, igniting the crowd's enthusiasm. Despite tough resistance from Salisbury and Skupski, Granollers and Zeballos broke to love in the 12th game of the final set to secure the much-coveted victory.

