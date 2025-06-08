Kolkata Thunder Blades Triumph in Dream UTT Juniors Finale

Season 1 of Dream Ultimate Table Tennis (UTT) Juniors came to an exhilarating close, highlighting the exceptional skills of India's top U-15 table tennis players. Culminating in a nail-biting 5-2 victory for Kolkata Thunder Blades' Ritvik Gupta and Swara Karmakar, the finale was a display of youthful prowess and intense competition.

The event afforded junior players a rare opportunity to engage in a professional-level tournament, bridging the gap between novice athletes and seasoned professionals. Presented at the EKA Arena in Ahmedabad, the awards ceremony featured key figures like Vita Dani of Ultimate Table Tennis and Neel Shah, CEO of Dream Sports Foundation, underscoring the importance of nurturing young talent in Indian sports.

Neel Shah highlighted the success of the inaugural event, expressing enthusiasm for the role Dream UTT Juniors plays in developing future champions for India on the international stage. Victorious players Ritvik Gupta and Swara Karmakar expressed their thrill at participating, with aspirations of growth and learning from senior international athletes like Adriana Diaz and Quadri Aruna.