Left Menu

Kolkata Thunder Blades Triumph in Dream UTT Juniors Finale

In a dazzling conclusion to Dream UTT Juniors, Kolkata Thunder Blades' Ritvik Gupta and Swara Karmakar clinched victory in a riveting face-off against U Mumba TT. The tournament, showcasing India's top U-15 talent, emphasized grassroots development in Indian table tennis, fostering young athletes for global representation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-06-2025 14:17 IST | Created: 08-06-2025 14:17 IST
Kolkata Thunder Blades Triumph in Dream UTT Juniors Finale
Kolkata Thunder Blades with prize money. (Photo- UTT/DSF). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Season 1 of Dream Ultimate Table Tennis (UTT) Juniors came to an exhilarating close, highlighting the exceptional skills of India's top U-15 table tennis players. Culminating in a nail-biting 5-2 victory for Kolkata Thunder Blades' Ritvik Gupta and Swara Karmakar, the finale was a display of youthful prowess and intense competition.

The event afforded junior players a rare opportunity to engage in a professional-level tournament, bridging the gap between novice athletes and seasoned professionals. Presented at the EKA Arena in Ahmedabad, the awards ceremony featured key figures like Vita Dani of Ultimate Table Tennis and Neel Shah, CEO of Dream Sports Foundation, underscoring the importance of nurturing young talent in Indian sports.

Neel Shah highlighted the success of the inaugural event, expressing enthusiasm for the role Dream UTT Juniors plays in developing future champions for India on the international stage. Victorious players Ritvik Gupta and Swara Karmakar expressed their thrill at participating, with aspirations of growth and learning from senior international athletes like Adriana Diaz and Quadri Aruna.

TRENDING

1
Jairam Ramesh Criticizes Modi's 'Glitzy' Rail Inaugurations Amid Railway Management Chaos

Jairam Ramesh Criticizes Modi's 'Glitzy' Rail Inaugurations Amid Railway Man...

 India
2
Ukraine Refutes Russian Claims of Prisoner Swap Delays Amid Escalating Strikes

Ukraine Refutes Russian Claims of Prisoner Swap Delays Amid Escalating Strik...

 Global
3
Strengthening Ties: Modi and Lammy Foster India-UK Partnership Against Terrorism

Strengthening Ties: Modi and Lammy Foster India-UK Partnership Against Terro...

 India
4
SpaceX Contracts in Jeopardy Amid Musk-Trump Feud

SpaceX Contracts in Jeopardy Amid Musk-Trump Feud

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Countries with weak education systems face highest job automation risk

Midsize and large firms boost small business growth in U.S. labor markets

Global droughts worsen as warming atmosphere intensifies water stress

Public health investment is key to reducing healthcare burden in Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025