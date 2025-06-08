India Shines Bright with Gold Rush at Taiwan Open Athletics

Indian athletes delivered a spectacular performance at the Taiwan Open International Athletics Championship, bagging a total of six gold medals. The event, held over the weekend, showcased India's prowess with standout contributions from Vithya Ramraj, Rohit Yadav, Pooja, Krishan Kumar, and Annu Rani.

Among the highlights was Vithya's remarkable finish in the women's 400m hurdles, clocking 56.53 seconds, her third best time this year. Pooja made headlines with a championship record in the women's 800m, breaking past her competitors with a time of 2:02.79s.

The men's 4x400m relay team, featuring Santosh T, Vishal TK, Dharamveer Chaudhary, and Manu TS, also notched a championship record, while Yashas Palaksha earned silver in the 400m hurdles, marking personal milestones in their careers.

