Left Menu

India Shines Bright with Gold Rush at Taiwan Open Athletics

The Indian team secured six gold medals and achieved remarkable double podium finishes in women's 800m final and long jump at the Taiwan Open Athletics Championship. Key highlights include record-breaking performances and personal bests by Vithya Ramraj, Rohit Yadav, Pooja, Krishan Kumar, and Annu Rani.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Taipeicity | Updated: 08-06-2025 18:10 IST | Created: 08-06-2025 18:10 IST
India Shines Bright with Gold Rush at Taiwan Open Athletics
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Indian athletes delivered a spectacular performance at the Taiwan Open International Athletics Championship, bagging a total of six gold medals. The event, held over the weekend, showcased India's prowess with standout contributions from Vithya Ramraj, Rohit Yadav, Pooja, Krishan Kumar, and Annu Rani.

Among the highlights was Vithya's remarkable finish in the women's 400m hurdles, clocking 56.53 seconds, her third best time this year. Pooja made headlines with a championship record in the women's 800m, breaking past her competitors with a time of 2:02.79s.

The men's 4x400m relay team, featuring Santosh T, Vishal TK, Dharamveer Chaudhary, and Manu TS, also notched a championship record, while Yashas Palaksha earned silver in the 400m hurdles, marking personal milestones in their careers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Jairam Ramesh Criticizes Modi's 'Glitzy' Rail Inaugurations Amid Railway Management Chaos

Jairam Ramesh Criticizes Modi's 'Glitzy' Rail Inaugurations Amid Railway Man...

 India
2
Ukraine Refutes Russian Claims of Prisoner Swap Delays Amid Escalating Strikes

Ukraine Refutes Russian Claims of Prisoner Swap Delays Amid Escalating Strik...

 Global
3
Strengthening Ties: Modi and Lammy Foster India-UK Partnership Against Terrorism

Strengthening Ties: Modi and Lammy Foster India-UK Partnership Against Terro...

 India
4
SpaceX Contracts in Jeopardy Amid Musk-Trump Feud

SpaceX Contracts in Jeopardy Amid Musk-Trump Feud

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Countries with weak education systems face highest job automation risk

Midsize and large firms boost small business growth in U.S. labor markets

Global droughts worsen as warming atmosphere intensifies water stress

Public health investment is key to reducing healthcare burden in Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025