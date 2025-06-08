Left Menu

Sebastien Ogier's Historic Fifth Rally Italia Victory

Sebastien Ogier achieved a remarkable fifth win at Rally Italia Sardegna, narrowly defeating Ott Tanak by 7.9 seconds. The Toyota driver's triumph marked the team's third win of the 2025 season. Hyundai's Tanak secured second place, while Kalle Rovanpera ensured a double podium finish for Toyota.

Updated: 08-06-2025 18:14 IST
Sebastien Ogier made history with his fifth victory at the Rally Italia Sardegna, narrowly edging out Hyundai's Ott Tanak by 7.9 seconds after a thrilling final stage in Sardinia.

The French driver, with co-driver Vincent Landais, completed the challenging 16-stage event in 3 hours, 34 minutes, and 24.5 seconds, securing Toyota's third win of the 2025 season. This win comes after Ogier was narrowly defeated by Tanak the previous year.

Despite a valiant effort in the final Wolf Power Stage, Hyundai's Tanak couldn't overcome Ogier's lead, while Kalle Rovanpera claimed third place, rounding off a successful double podium finish for Toyota alongside Elfyn Evans and Takamoto Katsuta, who finished fourth and fifth respectively.

