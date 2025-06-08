Sebastien Ogier's Historic Fifth Rally Italia Victory

Sebastien Ogier made history with his fifth victory at the Rally Italia Sardegna, narrowly edging out Hyundai's Ott Tanak by 7.9 seconds after a thrilling final stage in Sardinia.

The French driver, with co-driver Vincent Landais, completed the challenging 16-stage event in 3 hours, 34 minutes, and 24.5 seconds, securing Toyota's third win of the 2025 season. This win comes after Ogier was narrowly defeated by Tanak the previous year.

Despite a valiant effort in the final Wolf Power Stage, Hyundai's Tanak couldn't overcome Ogier's lead, while Kalle Rovanpera claimed third place, rounding off a successful double podium finish for Toyota alongside Elfyn Evans and Takamoto Katsuta, who finished fourth and fifth respectively.

(With inputs from agencies.)