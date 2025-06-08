Left Menu

Indian Junior Women Triumph in European Hockey Tour Opener

The Indian junior women's hockey team began their European tour with a 3-2 victory against Belgium. Geeta Yadav, Sonam, and Lalthantluangi scored crucial goals to secure the win, while solid defense in the final minutes prevented a Belgian comeback. The teams face off again on June 10.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Antwerp | Updated: 08-06-2025 18:30 IST | Created: 08-06-2025 18:30 IST
The Indian junior women's hockey team marked a successful start to their European tour, edging out hosts Belgium with a 3-2 victory on Sunday. The game commenced with India seizing the lead as Geeta Yadav scored in the 11th minute.

However, Belgium struck back in the second quarter through Marie Goenns to level the scores. They then gained a lead with Louise van Hecke finding the net in the 34th minute, leaving the Indian side momentarily trailing.

Displaying resilience, the Indian team rallied as Sonam equalized in the 40th minute. The visitors' relentless attacks were rewarded when Lalthantluangi converted a penalty corner in the 45th minute, securing India's win. The team's sturdy defense thwarted any Belgian attempts for an equalizer. India is set to challenge Belgium once more on June 10 as their European tour continues.

(With inputs from agencies.)

