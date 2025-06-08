Mumbai City FC Bolsters Midfield with Lalnuntluanga Bawitlung Signing

Mumbai City FC has officially announced the acquisition of Lalnuntluanga Bawitlung from Sreenidi Deccan FC. The talented central midfielder has committed to a three-year contract with the club, remaining with the Islanders until the 2027-28 season, according to club statements.

Hailing from Mizoram, the 25-year-old has been a standout performer in the I-League, maintaining a consistent presence in the starting lineups for Sreenidi and Real Kashmir over the past three seasons, with over 20 appearances each year.

Bawitlung's arrival is expected to inject energy and determination into Mumbai City's squad, in line with the club's goals of reinforcing the team for the new season. His move to the Indian Super League is seen as a pivotal step in his career growth, as noted by both Bawitlung and the club's Director of Football, Sujay Sharma.