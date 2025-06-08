Left Menu

Italy's World Cup Woes: Spalletti Out After Disappointing Start

Luciano Spalletti has been dismissed as Italy's coach following their opening 3-0 loss to Norway in a World Cup qualifier. Claudio Ranieri is a potential replacement, though not yet confirmed. Italy faces significant challenges as they trail Norway by nine points in their group.

Updated: 08-06-2025 21:26 IST | Created: 08-06-2025 21:26 IST
Italy's World Cup Woes: Spalletti Out After Disappointing Start
In a dramatic shake-up within Italian football, coach Luciano Spalletti has been dismissed amid fears that the four-time world champions may miss out on qualifying for the World Cup once again. The announcement followed a 3-0 defeat to Norway, marking a troubling start for Italy in the qualifiers.

Spalletti, who took over from Roberto Mancini in August 2023, expressed his desire to continue but acknowledged the federation's decision. Although Claudio Ranieri, a veteran coach, is speculated to be a likely successor, the Italian soccer federation has yet to make an official appointment.

Italy currently stands at zero points, trailing group leaders Norway by a daunting nine points. As the team grapples with this challenging position, securing victory in their upcoming matches is crucial for their chance at direct qualification for the World Cup in North America.

(With inputs from agencies.)

