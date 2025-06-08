Historic Return: Women's Tennis Revives at Queen's Club

Women's tennis is making a historic comeback at Queen's Club in London after more than half a century. The prestigious venue, renowned for its association with men's grasscourt events, now hosts a WTA 500 tournament featuring top players like Olympic champion Zheng Quinwen and Wimbledon champion Barbora Krejcikova.

Homegrown talents Emma Raducanu, Sonay Kartal, and Katie Boulter add to the excitement, marking a significant moment for British women's tennis. The tournament aims to offer a nostalgic blend of history and modernity, departing from the times when players like Olga Morozova competed with wooden rackets and modest means.

In a statement, Lawn Tennis Association chief executive Scott Lloyd underscored the commitment to enhancing women's tennis, announcing plans for equal prize money by 2029. The revival of the Queen's Club tournament coincides with efforts to boost women's participation in tennis on both professional and grassroots levels.

