India A's Spirited Performance Against England Lions in Unofficial Test

On the third day of the second unofficial Test, India A extended their lead to 184 runs against the England Lions. The match witnessed a stellar bowling performance from Khaleel Ahmed, who claimed four wickets for 70 runs. India A finished day three at 163 for four in their second innings.

The first innings saw India A posting a total of 348 runs before bundling out England Lions for 327 runs, seizing a narrow 21-run advantage. Pacer Khaleel Ahmed emerged as the standout performer with the ball, achieving the best figures for his team.

KL Rahul impressed with his consistent batting performance, scoring a quick half-century in the second innings, adding to his earlier hundred. Abhimanyu Easwaran also shone with a rapid 80 off 92 balls, displaying resilience after his first-innings struggle.

