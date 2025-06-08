Left Menu

India A's Spirited Performance Against England Lions in Unofficial Test

India A extended their lead to 184 runs on day three of the second unofficial Test against England Lions. Khaleel Ahmed excelled with a 4/70 in the first innings. KL Rahul and Abhimanyu Easwaran contributed significantly with the bat, reaching 163/4 in the second innings.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Northampton | Updated: 08-06-2025 23:53 IST | Created: 08-06-2025 23:53 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
On the third day of the second unofficial Test, India A extended their lead to 184 runs against the England Lions. The match witnessed a stellar bowling performance from Khaleel Ahmed, who claimed four wickets for 70 runs. India A finished day three at 163 for four in their second innings.

The first innings saw India A posting a total of 348 runs before bundling out England Lions for 327 runs, seizing a narrow 21-run advantage. Pacer Khaleel Ahmed emerged as the standout performer with the ball, achieving the best figures for his team.

KL Rahul impressed with his consistent batting performance, scoring a quick half-century in the second innings, adding to his earlier hundred. Abhimanyu Easwaran also shone with a rapid 80 off 92 balls, displaying resilience after his first-innings struggle.

