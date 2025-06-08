India A's Spirited Performance Against England Lions in Unofficial Test
India A extended their lead to 184 runs on day three of the second unofficial Test against England Lions. Khaleel Ahmed excelled with a 4/70 in the first innings. KL Rahul and Abhimanyu Easwaran contributed significantly with the bat, reaching 163/4 in the second innings.
- Country:
- United Kingdom
On the third day of the second unofficial Test, India A extended their lead to 184 runs against the England Lions. The match witnessed a stellar bowling performance from Khaleel Ahmed, who claimed four wickets for 70 runs. India A finished day three at 163 for four in their second innings.
The first innings saw India A posting a total of 348 runs before bundling out England Lions for 327 runs, seizing a narrow 21-run advantage. Pacer Khaleel Ahmed emerged as the standout performer with the ball, achieving the best figures for his team.
KL Rahul impressed with his consistent batting performance, scoring a quick half-century in the second innings, adding to his earlier hundred. Abhimanyu Easwaran also shone with a rapid 80 off 92 balls, displaying resilience after his first-innings struggle.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
B Sai Sudharsan: A Rising Cricket Star's Dream Realized
Shubman Gill: Leading India into a New Era of Test Cricket
Shubman Gill: Leading a New Era of Indian Test Cricket with Inspiring Blueprints
Shubman Gill Takes Charge: A New Era for Indian Test Cricket
Ezukone to House Kollam's First Green Cricket Stadium