Uriah Rennie: A Trailblazer in Football Refereeing Passes Away

Uriah Rennie, the pioneering Premier League referee, has died at the age of 65. His legacy as the league's first Black referee is marked by over 300 matches between 1997 and 2008, during which he broke significant barriers in the sport.

The Sheffield and Hallamshire County Football Association expressed deep sorrow over Rennie's passing in a statement on X, highlighting his influential role in shaping the football community and inspiring future generations.

Born in Jamaica and raised in Sheffield, Rennie's career commenced with a notable appointment in 1997, when he officiated a Derby-Wimbledon match that was ultimately abandoned due to lighting issues. His contributions to the sport extended even amidst personal health challenges, having been diagnosed with an inoperable neurological condition last year.

(With inputs from agencies.)