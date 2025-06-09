Left Menu

Uriah Rennie: A Trailblazer in Football Refereeing Passes Away

Uriah Rennie, the first Black referee in the Premier League, passed away at age 65. Celebrated for breaking barriers in football, Rennie's career spanned from 1997 to 2008, officiating over 300 matches. His legacy is remembered for inspiring future generations and transforming the football community.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sheffield | Updated: 09-06-2025 12:11 IST | Created: 09-06-2025 12:11 IST
Uriah Rennie, the pioneering Premier League referee, has died at the age of 65. His legacy as the league's first Black referee is marked by over 300 matches between 1997 and 2008, during which he broke significant barriers in the sport.

The Sheffield and Hallamshire County Football Association expressed deep sorrow over Rennie's passing in a statement on X, highlighting his influential role in shaping the football community and inspiring future generations.

Born in Jamaica and raised in Sheffield, Rennie's career commenced with a notable appointment in 1997, when he officiated a Derby-Wimbledon match that was ultimately abandoned due to lighting issues. His contributions to the sport extended even amidst personal health challenges, having been diagnosed with an inoperable neurological condition last year.

(With inputs from agencies.)

