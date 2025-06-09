Australia and South Africa Clash in Cricket's Ultimate Battle at Lord's

Australia, a powerhouse in men's cricket, is set to face South Africa in the World Test Championship (WTC) final at Lord's, aiming for its 11th world title. The Australians have an unparalleled record in final matches, winning 10 out of 13 across major international tournaments.

The South African team, known as the Proteas, has traditionally underperformed on the global stage, with only one significant tourney victory to date — the 1998 Champions Trophy predecessor. Nevertheless, the Proteas finished this WTC cycle strong, clinching their spot in the final by winning seven consecutive tests.

As the teams prepare for a fierce showdown, Australia's potent bowling lineup and seasoned players will challenge South Africa's determination to overcome their history of falling short. The iconic venue, Lord's, promises to be a fitting arena for this cricketing climax.

(With inputs from agencies.)