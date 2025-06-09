Gujarat Seeks UK Collaboration for Sports Growth

In a concerted effort to bolster sports capabilities, a high-level delegation from Gujarat, led by Sports Minister Harsh Sanghavi, engaged in strategic discussions in the UK. The team aimed to explore collaboration opportunities in sports, health, and infrastructure with Catherine West, the Parliamentary Under-Secretary of State at the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office. An invitation was extended to Catherine West to visit Gujarat to further discussions.

The delegation also met with representatives from Loughborough University's School of Sport, Exercise and Health Sciences, focusing on four key collaboration areas: academic curriculum development, sports coach training, sports event management, and a podium strategy for specific sports disciplines. Discussions also touched upon the possibility of establishing a city campus in Ahmedabad to foster academic ties.

The delegation visited the O2 Arena and Tottenham Hotspur Stadium to examine multi-use sports infrastructure facilities and the economic impact of live music events. This visit provided insights into sustainability features incorporated in these venues. The dialogue aligns with Gujarat's bid for the Commonwealth Games 2030, with proposals due in August.

(With inputs from agencies.)