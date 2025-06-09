Kuldeep Yadav Eyeing England Test Return with Renewed Grit

Kuldeep Yadav, India's left-arm wrist spinner, is preparing for a potential return in the five-match Test series against England. Despite the hype surrounding his 'X factor' capabilities, Kuldeep remains calm about the challenge due to his familiarity with England's playing style. After missing the Border-Gavaskar Trophy because of an injury, he regained form during the Indian Premier League with Delhi Capitals.

The spinner emphasizes his lack of pressure, expressing confidence in his knowledge of England's aggressive play. Kuldeep, who claimed 19 wickets in a previous encounter against England, hopes to apply his prior learnings to upcoming matches. He acknowledges the necessity of staying alert and focused to succeed against England's dynamic approach.

Kuldeep's only previous Test appearance in England resulted in no wickets, but he has since honed his skills. Experiences with different cricket balls, such as Dukes and Kookaburra, have provided valuable insights, with Kuldeep noting the challenges posed by the Dukes' hardness and drift. These adjustments, combined with his improved expertise, fuel his ambition for a successful stint in the forthcoming series.