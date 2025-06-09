Temba Bavuma: Leading South Africa to Historic WTC Final

As South Africa prepares for the ICC World Test Championship final against Australia at Lord's, Temba Bavuma, the Proteas captain, looks back on his Test cricket achievements. Since December 2019, Bavuma has been South Africa's standout batsman, maintaining an average close to 50 and spearheading the team to their first WTC final with a significant 69.44-point percentage.

Bavuma, who amassed 1794 runs in 24 matches since 2020, highlighted his consistent contributions. With three centuries and 11 fifties under his belt, he stands as South Africa's leading run-scorer in the WTC cycle. Despite external perceptions, Bavuma finds confidence in his improved performance and current sixth position in the ICC Test rankings.

The South African captain reflected on his career, valuing experiences over statistics. Bavuma acknowledged challenges of disappointment and rejection but believes these adversities have fortified his mental resilience. As a leader, he initially juggled on-field responsibilities, stemming from team struggles. Now, he prioritizes his dual role as a batter and a team leader.

