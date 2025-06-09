Left Menu

Kagiso Rabada: South Africa's Trump Card for WTC Final

As South Africa gears up for the WTC final against Australia, players have expressed unwavering confidence in Kagiso Rabada, hailing him as the world's best bowler. Rabada's teammates believe his top-tier performance at Lord's is crucial, as they aim to clinch the ICC silverware.

South Africa pacer Kagiso Rabada (Photo: ICC). Image Credit: ANI
South Africa's cricketing arsenal brims with confidence as they prepare for the World Test Championship final against Australia at Lord's, starting June 11. A central figure in their strategy is right-arm seamer Kagiso Rabada, whom teammates have hailed as the world's best bowler.

Kyle Verreynne, the South African wicketkeeper, energetically vouched for Rabada, labeling him a 'different beast' when donning the Proteas badge. 'KG's prowess is unmatched, especially on grand stages like Lord's,' Verreynne remarked, referencing Rabada's earlier five-wicket haul at the venue, emphasizing his crucial role in the team's success.

Echoing these sentiments, teammate David Bedingham highlighted Rabada's prior success on Lord's unique wicket. His experience and leadership bolster South Africa's quest to end their ICC title drought. Opener Aiden Markram noted Rabada's ability to inspire fellow bowlers. As anticipation builds, the cricketing world watches keenly to see Rabada's impact on this high-stake encounter.

