U.S. Open Drama: Anticipation Builds at Oakmont

The U.S. Open returns to Oakmont Country Club, promising intense competition among the world's elite golfers. Scottie Scheffler, riding high on a series of recent wins, heads into the tournament as the favorite. The world number one's impressive form is marked by his exceptional scoring at TPC Craig Ranch and a series of commanding victories.

As Bryson DeChambeau seeks to defend his U.S. Open title, fans watch eagerly to see if he can join Brooks Koepka as a back-to-back winner. DeChambeau's bombastic style has earned him several top finishes, and his performance since joining LIV Golf has been notably strong.

Rory McIlroy and Phil Mickelson add to the excitement. McIlroy is determined to overcome past disappointments at the event, while Mickelson, on the cusp of completing a career Grand Slam, faces the challenging Oakmont course. Known for its rigorous conditions, Oakmont remains one of the toughest tests in golf.

