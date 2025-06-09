Scheffler, McIlroy, and DeChambeau Set for U.S. Open Clash

Scottie Scheffler, currently the world's top-ranked golfer, aims to add another major victory in the upcoming U.S. Open, as Rory McIlroy looks to recapture his form, and Bryson DeChambeau seeks a back-to-back triumph.

Scheffler, with an impressive resume that includes three wins out of his last four starts, is favored to win at the notoriously difficult Oakmont Country Club. His driving accuracy and strategic gameplay make him a formidable contender on a course known for its challenging rough and demanding greens.

While McIlroy, the world number two, attempts to banish recent disappointments, DeChambeau seeks to leverage his popularity and impressive form, shown by consistent top finishes, to defend his title. The competition will be fierce as Oakmont hosts the U.S. Open for the 10th time, promising a test of both physical and mental endurance.

