Ashwin's On-Field Meltdown: A TNPL Controversy

Ravichandran Ashwin, a veteran off-spinner, experienced a rare on-field meltdown during a TNPL match after being controversially adjudged leg-before. Unable to appeal due to exhausted referrals, Ashwin reacted angrily, showcasing visible frustration, and his team suffered a significant loss. The incident awaits potential sanctions from TNPL officials.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Coimbatore | Updated: 09-06-2025 20:32 IST | Created: 09-06-2025 20:32 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Ravichandran Ashwin, renowned off-spinner and team leader of the Dindigul Dragons, faced an unexpected controversy during the Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL) match against IDream Tiruppur Tamizhians. A debatable leg-before wicket decision by umpire Venkatesan Krithika during the fifth over of the innings left Ashwin visibly frustrated.

Ashwin, who had made a strong start to his innings with boundaries and a six, was unable to challenge the decision as he and partner Shivam Singh had already used up their referral opportunities. The veteran player's emotional reaction, which included smashing his bat and flinging his gloves, was noted by all present as the Dragons lost by nine wickets.

The TNPL has yet to impose sanctions, and the match referee's report from Arjan Kripal Singh is awaited. Ashwin's rare outburst raised questions about on-field behavior expectations, particularly as he is regarded as one of cricket's greats.

(With inputs from agencies.)

