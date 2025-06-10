Left Menu

Dramatic Stadium Fall Mars Wales' World Cup Qualifier

A Welsh football fan was hospitalized after falling from the stands during a World Cup qualifier against Belgium. The fan fell amid celebrations when Wales equalized. He was conscious and speaking when taken for further checks. Belgium defeated Wales 4-3 with a late goal.

A Welsh football supporter was rushed to the hospital after a terrifying fall from the stands during their World Cup qualifier match against Belgium on Monday. The incident occurred at King Baudouin Stadium amid celebrations following Wales' equalizing goal, the Football Association of Wales (FAW) confirmed.

The unnamed fan fell from the upper tier into the lower tier and was immediately attended to by medical personnel. The FAW released a statement assuring that the individual was conscious and communicating when taken for further medical examinations. However, no additional information on his condition has been disclosed.

Despite the initial celebrations, Belgium ultimately clinched a 4-3 victory, handing Wales their first loss under the guidance of new manager Craig Bellamy. Kevin De Bruyne scored the decisive goal in the closing minutes, sealing the win for the Belgian team.

