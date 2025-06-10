Madrid Joins Formula One Circuit as Two Spanish Races Announced for Next Season

The 2024 Formula One season is set to feature a novel twist as Madrid joins the race calendar with a new street circuit, adding a second Spanish Grand Prix alongside Barcelona. This announcement heralds the removal of Italy's Imola from the 24-round schedule, revealed by F1 and the governing FIA on Tuesday.

Kicking off the season, Melbourne will host the Australian Grand Prix on March 8, followed by Shanghai for China's round. The sport welcomes a new engine era, with Cadillac entering as the 11th team. Japan is earmarked as the third round on March 29, while Monaco will commence the European leg on June 7.

The organizational overhaul aims to optimize the geographical flow of the races, enhancing both freight efficiency and the sport's sustainability goals. Six back-to-back weekends and two triple-header races will be included to streamline logistics, commencing with races in the Americas and concluding with events in Las Vegas, Qatar, and Abu Dhabi.

(With inputs from agencies.)