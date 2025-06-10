Left Menu

Madrid Joins Formula One Circuit as Two Spanish Races Announced for Next Season

Formula One's 2024 season introduces Madrid's new street circuit, marking two Spanish races. The calendar sees Imola drop off and Australia's Melbourne as the opener. Shanghai, Suzuka, and Bahrain feature in early rounds, with a focus on geographical flow to enhance sustainability and logistics efficiency.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-06-2025 11:59 IST | Created: 10-06-2025 11:59 IST
Madrid Joins Formula One Circuit as Two Spanish Races Announced for Next Season
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The 2024 Formula One season is set to feature a novel twist as Madrid joins the race calendar with a new street circuit, adding a second Spanish Grand Prix alongside Barcelona. This announcement heralds the removal of Italy's Imola from the 24-round schedule, revealed by F1 and the governing FIA on Tuesday.

Kicking off the season, Melbourne will host the Australian Grand Prix on March 8, followed by Shanghai for China's round. The sport welcomes a new engine era, with Cadillac entering as the 11th team. Japan is earmarked as the third round on March 29, while Monaco will commence the European leg on June 7.

The organizational overhaul aims to optimize the geographical flow of the races, enhancing both freight efficiency and the sport's sustainability goals. Six back-to-back weekends and two triple-header races will be included to streamline logistics, commencing with races in the Americas and concluding with events in Las Vegas, Qatar, and Abu Dhabi.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
India's Infrastructure Boom: Rs 17.5 Lakh Crore Investment Surge

India's Infrastructure Boom: Rs 17.5 Lakh Crore Investment Surge

 India
2
Tension in the Pacific: China-Japan Naval Movements

Tension in the Pacific: China-Japan Naval Movements

 Global
3
Gaza Aid Flotilla Detained: Greta Thunberg Among Activists Held

Gaza Aid Flotilla Detained: Greta Thunberg Among Activists Held

 Israel
4
Argentina's Economic Reforms Ignite Surge in M&A Activity

Argentina's Economic Reforms Ignite Surge in M&A Activity

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

SMEs struggle with AI adoption due to skills gaps, data issues and strategy failures

Traceability boosts branding and compliance, but farms left behind in digital shift

Cybercrime surge prompts call for criminology-based security frameworks

Foreign debt boosts growth while domestic borrowing drags South Africa’s economy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025