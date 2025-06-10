Left Menu

Sanjay Bangar on WTC Final: Past Records Irrelevant, Performance Key

Former India coach Sanjay Bangar asserts that South Africa and Australia must not rely on past successes at Lord's for the World Test Championship final. Although both teams boast impressive records, Bangar emphasizes the importance of playing their best cricket to secure victory in the upcoming test.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-06-2025 14:18 IST | Created: 10-06-2025 14:18 IST
SA captain Bavuma and Australia skipper Cummins (Photo: ICC/cricket.com.au). Image Credit: ANI
Former India cricket coach and cricketer Sanjay Bangar has expressed that South Africa and Australia should not take the World Test Championship final at Lord's for granted, despite their formidable records at the iconic venue. Bangar stresses that securing the mace will require them to deliver their best cricket performance.

Speaking at a media conference on the eve of the ICC World Test Championship Final 2025, Bangar downplayed the historical success of the Proteas and the Baggy Greens, emphasizing the ever-changing nature of the sport. 'In sports, past history and records don't mean anything,' he remarked, highlighting that new generations of players have emerged, necessitating fresh performances to win.

Despite strong legacies, Bangar insists both South Africa and Australia cannot afford complacency. He advises that victory hinges on whether 'most of your players perform on the given day.' As the final approaches, both teams, each with significant changes in squad personnel, must prepare to face formidable challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

