Arsenal Sets New Milestone with All WSL Games at Emirates

Arsenal will host all Women's Super League home games at Emirates Stadium next season and offer season tickets for the first time. With record crowds and a recent Champions League victory, Arsenal aims to grow the women's game. They will continue using Meadow Park for some competitions.

Updated: 10-06-2025 15:08 IST | Created: 10-06-2025 15:08 IST
In a historic move, Arsenal announced plans to play all Women's Super League home fixtures at the Emirates Stadium in the upcoming season. This decision, accompanied by the introduction of season tickets, marks a significant moment for the club and women's football.

Arsenal's recent triumph in the Champions League adds to the momentum, as the club shifts focus to expanding its fan base and boosting attendance figures. The team has consistently drawn large crowds and aims to continue this trend at their main venue.

Alongside WSL matches, Arsenal will still utilize Meadow Park for Women's Champions League league phase, FA Cup, and League Cup games. However, should they advance to the Champions League knockout rounds, those matches are slated for Emirates, a venue with a capacity of 60,704.

