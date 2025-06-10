Arsenal Sets New Standards for Women's Super League at Emirates

Arsenal is set to redefine its commitment to women's football by hosting all 11 of the next season's Women's Super League home matches at the Emirates Stadium. This bold step includes offering season tickets for the first time, opening new avenues for fans to support the team.

The ambitious move follows their recent triumph in the Champions League, during which the club drew some of the biggest crowds in women's football. Last season, Arsenal's average attendance at the Emirates was a commendable 34,110 per game. Coach Renee Slegers emphasized that this is just the beginning of an exciting journey for Arsenal supporters.

Despite fluctuations in league attendance post-World Cup, where some clubs saw declines, Arsenal managed a 20% increase in ticket sales for the 2024-25 season, selling over 415,000 tickets. The club hopes the upcoming European Championship in Switzerland will boost future attendances, akin to past post-tournament surges.

