Amy Jones Climbs to Fourth in ICC Women's ODI Batting Rankings Following Stellar Performance

Amy Jones' exceptional performance sees her climb to fourth in the ICC Women's ODI Batting Rankings, as she continues to be a key player for England in their series against West Indies. Teammate Kate Cross also shines with remarkable contributions in the bowling department.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-06-2025 17:41 IST | Created: 10-06-2025 17:41 IST
Amy Jones (Photo: ICC). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

England's wicketkeeper-batter Amy Jones has made significant strides in the ICC Women's Rankings, as reported on the ICC's official website. Jones rose three spots to the seventh position in the ICC Women's ODI Batting Rankings following a superb hundred in the opening ODI of the three-match series against the West Indies. She further bolstered her standing with another stellar century.

In the second ODI against the Maroon Warriors, Jones scored an impressive 129 off 98 balls, allowing her to break into the top five of the Women's ODI Batting Rankings. She now holds the fourth spot with 689 Rating Points, behind leaders Laura Wolvaardt, Smriti Mandhana, and Nat Sciver-Brunt. England capitalized on Jones' form to continue their unbeaten streak in both the ODI series and the preceding T20Is against West Indies, sealing a 3-0 victory.

Meanwhile, seasoned campaigner Kate Cross played a pivotal role in England's triumph, finishing the series with three wickets, including a tidy 1/15 in the final ODI. Cross now ranks eighth in the ICC Women's ODI Bowling Rankings. With an upcoming series against India, Jones, Cross, and other England players have fresh opportunities to climb the Women's Rankings.

