Cricket Showdown: Bengal Pro T20 League Kicks Off at Eden Gardens

The much-anticipated Bengal Pro T20 League kicks off its second season at Eden Gardens, featuring the reigning joint champions, Sobisco Smashers Malda and Murshidabad Kings, this Wednesday. Fans are eager to see star players like India pacer Mukesh Kumar and Wittick Chatterjee for the Smashers and stalwart Sudip Kumar Gharami and rising prodigy Ankit Chatterjee for the Kings.

The league's opening ceremony promises excitement with a performance by acclaimed Bollywood singer Sunidhi Chauhan. Meanwhile, the women's matches kick off Thursday at JU's 2nd Campus, Salt Lake, with the Murshidabad Kueens facing Harbour Diamonds, followed by defending champions Lux Shyam Kolkata Tigers against Servotec Siliguri Strikers.

The men's league continues with double-headers until June 24, with semifinals set for June 26 and the thrilling final on June 28 at Eden Gardens. The implementation of the Decision Review System (DRS) adds a new strategic layer, enhancing competitiveness in both men's and women's finals.

