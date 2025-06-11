Australia and Oman Edge Closer to World Cup Dreams Amid Dramatic Qualifiers

Australia clinched their World Cup place with a 2-1 victory over Saudi Arabia in Jeddah, overcoming an early deficit to secure the win with goals from Connor Metcalfe and Mitch Duke. The Socceroos' resilient performance in the final qualifying match ensured their sixth consecutive appearance at the prestigious tournament.

In dramatic qualifiers elsewhere, Oman's hopes of advancing remain alive thanks to a late penalty draw against Palestine. Issam Al-Sabhi's stoppage-time penalty preserved a point for Oman, positioning them to potentially advance in the next round of qualifiers.

Prominent results from other matches include Japan's dominant victory over Indonesia and Iran's win against North Korea, which reinforced their group standings. Teams like Uzbekistan, South Korea, and Jordan made decisive plays, securing their spots in the forthcoming stages of the World Cup qualification tournament.