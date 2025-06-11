Al-Hilal: Leading Asia's Charge at the Club World Cup

Al-Hilal is set to represent Asian football on the global stage at the revamped Club World Cup. Under the guidance of Simone Inzaghi, the team boasts an impressive lineup including top talents like Ruben Neves and Joao Cancelo, augmented by significant investments from Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund.

While Al-Hilal aims for a standout tournament, other Asian teams face hurdles. Al-Ain, despite securing the 2024 Asian Champions League title, struggles with poor recent performances. Urawa Red Diamonds, showing domestic resurgence under Maciej Skorza, and Ulsan HD, dealing with inconsistent form, complete the Asian contingent.

The competition promises to test the mettle of these clubs as they face formidable global opponents. Al-Hilal's ambition contrasts sharply with the more modest expectations for Asia's other representatives, who aim for stability and a positive showing amidst fierce competition.