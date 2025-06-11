Socceroos Seal 2026 World Cup Spot with Historic Win

In a thrilling encounter, Australia's Socceroos clinched a direct spot in the 2026 World Cup following a hard-fought 2-1 triumph over Saudi Arabia. Connor Metcalfe opened his international scoring record, while Mitchell Duke's decisive header ensured victory in the qualifying showdown held in Saudi Arabia.

With previous qualifications through playoffs in 2018 and 2022, this win marks a significant relief for the Australians. Goalkeeper Mat Ryan's heroic saves, including a penalty stop, played a crucial role in his 100th match for the national team. Reflecting on the achievement, coach Tony Popovic emphasized the importance of building on this success to achieve something special on the world stage.

Meanwhile, Asian football giants Japan and South Korea concluded their successful campaigns with commanding home victories against Indonesia and Kuwait, respectively. Both nations, along with Australia, Iran, Uzbekistan, and Jordan, are now set to compete in the expanded 48-team tournament across North America.

(With inputs from agencies.)