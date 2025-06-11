Left Menu

Socceroos Seal 2026 World Cup Spot with Historic Win

Australia's national soccer team, the Socceroos, secured direct qualification for the 2026 World Cup after defeating Saudi Arabia 2-1. Key goals from Connor Metcalfe and Mitchell Duke ensured the win. Coach Tony Popovic aims to take the team to even greater success at the upcoming tournament.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Melbourne | Updated: 11-06-2025 09:31 IST | Created: 11-06-2025 09:31 IST
Socceroos Seal 2026 World Cup Spot with Historic Win
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Australia

In a thrilling encounter, Australia's Socceroos clinched a direct spot in the 2026 World Cup following a hard-fought 2-1 triumph over Saudi Arabia. Connor Metcalfe opened his international scoring record, while Mitchell Duke's decisive header ensured victory in the qualifying showdown held in Saudi Arabia.

With previous qualifications through playoffs in 2018 and 2022, this win marks a significant relief for the Australians. Goalkeeper Mat Ryan's heroic saves, including a penalty stop, played a crucial role in his 100th match for the national team. Reflecting on the achievement, coach Tony Popovic emphasized the importance of building on this success to achieve something special on the world stage.

Meanwhile, Asian football giants Japan and South Korea concluded their successful campaigns with commanding home victories against Indonesia and Kuwait, respectively. Both nations, along with Australia, Iran, Uzbekistan, and Jordan, are now set to compete in the expanded 48-team tournament across North America.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Festival of Winnings: An Epic Success in the Indian T20 League

Festival of Winnings: An Epic Success in the Indian T20 League

 India
2
IVF Blunder in Australia Raises Fertility Industry Concerns

IVF Blunder in Australia Raises Fertility Industry Concerns

 Global
3
Depay's Double Delight as Dutch Dominate Malta

Depay's Double Delight as Dutch Dominate Malta

 Global
4
France's Strategic Moves Towards Palestinian State Recognition

France's Strategic Moves Towards Palestinian State Recognition

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

SMEs struggle with AI adoption due to skills gaps, data issues and strategy failures

Traceability boosts branding and compliance, but farms left behind in digital shift

Cybercrime surge prompts call for criminology-based security frameworks

Foreign debt boosts growth while domestic borrowing drags South Africa’s economy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025