Shai Hope Makes Comeback: West Indies' Test Squad Revamped for Australia

West Indies cricketer Shai Hope is set for a test series return after nearly four years, having been recalled for the team's home games against Australia. This marks a new starting point for West Indies in the upcoming World Test Championship cycle.

Hope, the team's limited-overs captain, last played in Sri Lanka in late 2021 and will bring his experience across 38 tests to the reinvigorated squad. Kevlon Anderson is among the new faces earning a call-up, while Brandon King is included to bolster the batting lineup against Australia's strong pace bowling.

Head coach Daren Sammy acknowledges areas needing improvement and seeks to refine the team's strategy. He encourages fans to support the squad, ranked eighth, as they aim to perform strongly on home ground. The squad features players like Roston Chase as captain, and key bowlers Jayden Seales, Alzarri Joseph, and Shamar Joseph.