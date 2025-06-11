Left Menu

U Mumba TT Eyes Semi-Finals While Dabang Delhi TTC Aims for Historic Undefeated Streak

As U Mumba TT faces a crucial match against Dabang Delhi TTC, stakes are high for both teams. U Mumba needs a win and favorable results from another match to secure a playoff spot. Meanwhile, Delhi aims to become the first team to finish the league stage unbeaten in UTT history.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-06-2025 13:55 IST | Created: 11-06-2025 13:55 IST
U Mumba TT Eyes Semi-Finals While Dabang Delhi TTC Aims for Historic Undefeated Streak
Diya Chitale (Photo: UTT) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a high-stakes encounter, U Mumba TT will clash with Dabang Delhi TTC on Thursday, setting the stage for a thrilling showdown in the Ultimate Table Tennis (UTT) Season 6. The Mumbai-based team stands fifth with 32 points, eyeing a coveted semi-final spot. However, their fate isn't just within their control; the outcome of the Jaipur Patriots vs. PBG Pune Jaguars game could prove pivotal. Only a spirited win, possibly needing five games, can keep their playoff ambitions alive.

Fresh from their gritty victory over Chennai Lions, U Mumba enters the contest with confidence, thanks to strong performances by Bernadette Szocs, Lilian Bardet, and Yashaswini Ghorpade. Szocs and Bardet have each triumphed in three out of four matches, while Yashaswini, who recently bested China's Fan Siqi, boasts two wins from three games. The Szocs-Akash Pal duo in mixed doubles has been particularly impressive, securing three consecutive victories, although Akash has yet to claim a singles win.

On the other hand, Dabang Delhi has already secured a playoff berth, but their sights are set on making UTT history by finishing the league stage without a loss. Their lineup, featuring Diya Chitale, Sathiyan Gnanasekaran, Maria Xiao, and Izaac Quek, remains formidable with each winning at least two matches. The undefeated mixed doubles pair of Sathiyan and Maria adds an invaluable advantage, as both Izaac and Sathiyan rank among the league's top backhand shot-makers. Delhi aims to maintain their precise and powerful game play to conclude the league stage triumphantly and carry the momentum into the semi-finals.

TRENDING

1
Violence Erupts in Ballymena Amid Protests Over Alleged Assault

Violence Erupts in Ballymena Amid Protests Over Alleged Assault

 Global
2
Tariffs and Weather Spell Trouble for Zara Owner Inditex

Tariffs and Weather Spell Trouble for Zara Owner Inditex

 Global
3
France's Strategic Moves Towards Palestinian State Recognition

France's Strategic Moves Towards Palestinian State Recognition

 Global
4
Extradition of Canadian Resident for Alleged ISIS-Inspired Terror Plot in NYC

Extradition of Canadian Resident for Alleged ISIS-Inspired Terror Plot in NY...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

SMEs struggle with AI adoption due to skills gaps, data issues and strategy failures

Traceability boosts branding and compliance, but farms left behind in digital shift

Cybercrime surge prompts call for criminology-based security frameworks

Foreign debt boosts growth while domestic borrowing drags South Africa’s economy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025