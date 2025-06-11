U Mumba TT Eyes Semi-Finals While Dabang Delhi TTC Aims for Historic Undefeated Streak
As U Mumba TT faces a crucial match against Dabang Delhi TTC, stakes are high for both teams. U Mumba needs a win and favorable results from another match to secure a playoff spot. Meanwhile, Delhi aims to become the first team to finish the league stage unbeaten in UTT history.
In a high-stakes encounter, U Mumba TT will clash with Dabang Delhi TTC on Thursday, setting the stage for a thrilling showdown in the Ultimate Table Tennis (UTT) Season 6. The Mumbai-based team stands fifth with 32 points, eyeing a coveted semi-final spot. However, their fate isn't just within their control; the outcome of the Jaipur Patriots vs. PBG Pune Jaguars game could prove pivotal. Only a spirited win, possibly needing five games, can keep their playoff ambitions alive.
Fresh from their gritty victory over Chennai Lions, U Mumba enters the contest with confidence, thanks to strong performances by Bernadette Szocs, Lilian Bardet, and Yashaswini Ghorpade. Szocs and Bardet have each triumphed in three out of four matches, while Yashaswini, who recently bested China's Fan Siqi, boasts two wins from three games. The Szocs-Akash Pal duo in mixed doubles has been particularly impressive, securing three consecutive victories, although Akash has yet to claim a singles win.
On the other hand, Dabang Delhi has already secured a playoff berth, but their sights are set on making UTT history by finishing the league stage without a loss. Their lineup, featuring Diya Chitale, Sathiyan Gnanasekaran, Maria Xiao, and Izaac Quek, remains formidable with each winning at least two matches. The undefeated mixed doubles pair of Sathiyan and Maria adds an invaluable advantage, as both Izaac and Sathiyan rank among the league's top backhand shot-makers. Delhi aims to maintain their precise and powerful game play to conclude the league stage triumphantly and carry the momentum into the semi-finals.
