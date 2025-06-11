Tilak Varma to Shine in Hampshire: A New Chapter in County Cricket

Tilak Varma, a promising left-handed batter from Hyderabad, has been scouted by Hampshire to play in the County Championship, as confirmed by the Hyderabad Cricket Association. This opportunity marks a significant milestone for the young cricketer, who has already made his mark in international cricket.

At 22, Varma boasts impressive credentials, having participated in 25 T20 Internationals and four One-Day Internationals for India, scoring 749 and 68 runs respectively. His prowess was earlier honed through the Indian Premier League, where he represented the Mumbai Indians. Now, he's set to take his talents to the English county scene.

The Hyderabad Cricket Association expressed its pride in Varma's achievements and wished him success with Hampshire County. Varma's track record includes 18 First-Class games, 1,204 runs, and a remarkable average of 50.16, decorated with five centuries and four fifties. This new stint in the UK would certainly fortify his cricket portfolio.

(With inputs from agencies.)