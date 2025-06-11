Left Menu

Tilak Varma to Shine in Hampshire: A New Chapter in County Cricket

Left-handed batter Tilak Varma from Hyderabad is set to represent Hampshire in the County Championship. Known for his performances in the IPL with Mumbai Indians, Varma has experience in T20Is and ODIs for India. The Hyderabad Cricket Association confirmed this opportunity as a significant milestone in Varma's career.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 11-06-2025 17:35 IST | Created: 11-06-2025 17:35 IST
Tilak Varma to Shine in Hampshire: A New Chapter in County Cricket
Tilak Varma
  • Country:
  • India

Tilak Varma, a promising left-handed batter from Hyderabad, has been scouted by Hampshire to play in the County Championship, as confirmed by the Hyderabad Cricket Association. This opportunity marks a significant milestone for the young cricketer, who has already made his mark in international cricket.

At 22, Varma boasts impressive credentials, having participated in 25 T20 Internationals and four One-Day Internationals for India, scoring 749 and 68 runs respectively. His prowess was earlier honed through the Indian Premier League, where he represented the Mumbai Indians. Now, he's set to take his talents to the English county scene.

The Hyderabad Cricket Association expressed its pride in Varma's achievements and wished him success with Hampshire County. Varma's track record includes 18 First-Class games, 1,204 runs, and a remarkable average of 50.16, decorated with five centuries and four fifties. This new stint in the UK would certainly fortify his cricket portfolio.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Violence Erupts in Ballymena Amid Protests Over Alleged Assault

Violence Erupts in Ballymena Amid Protests Over Alleged Assault

 Global
2
Tariffs and Weather Spell Trouble for Zara Owner Inditex

Tariffs and Weather Spell Trouble for Zara Owner Inditex

 Global
3
France's Strategic Moves Towards Palestinian State Recognition

France's Strategic Moves Towards Palestinian State Recognition

 Global
4
Extradition of Canadian Resident for Alleged ISIS-Inspired Terror Plot in NYC

Extradition of Canadian Resident for Alleged ISIS-Inspired Terror Plot in NY...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking economy: Digital labor redraws line between capital and human input

Dual impact of AI on economic growth and social disruption

AI and climate change redefine global disease surveillance

How India’s gig platforms monetize invisible labor?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025