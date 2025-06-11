Max Verstappen: Chasing History at Canadian Grand Prix

Max Verstappen faces a challenge as he aims for a fourth consecutive Canadian Grand Prix victory this weekend. With just a penalty point separating him from a race ban, the Formula One champion must steer clear of trouble while competing against fierce rivals in Montreal.

The Red Bull driver's string of wins in Canada began three years ago, recently fending off Mercedes' George Russell, who he collided with during a recent qualifying match. With the race known for unpredictable weather, how Verstappen handles the pressure remains a key question.

While Red Bull's Verstappen remains a favorite, Mercedes, with some strategic updates, looks to reclaim victory on North American circuits. Rivals McLaren and Ferrari are also eager to seize any advantage, setting the stage for a thrilling showdown at this storied track.

