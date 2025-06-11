Thrilling Upsets and Fierce Tennis Matches at ATP 250 Boss Open

Veteran Indian tennis ace Rohan Bopanna, alongside Belgian partner Sander Gille, secured a spot in the quarterfinals of the ATP 250 Boss Open. The pair triumphed over local duo Jakob Schnaitter and Mark Wallner in a thrilling 6-3, 5-7, 11-9 victory.

However, not all Indian players shared the same fate. Yuki Bhambri, teamed with American Robert Galloway, presented a formidable challenge but eventually succumbed to Santiago Gonzalez and Austin Krajicek. Their match was a battle of nerves, as they narrowly lost with back-to-back tie-break defeats, 6-7(5), 6-7(5).

Equally dramatic was N Sriram Balaji's game, alongside Mexican partner Miguel Reyes-Varela. Despite their valiant efforts, they fell short against the French tandem of Sadio Doumbia and Fabien Reboul, bowing out after a closely-fought match that ended 7-6(5), 3-6, 5-10.

