Thrilling Upsets and Fierce Tennis Matches at ATP 250 Boss Open
Indian tennis veteran Rohan Bopanna, paired with Belgium's Sander Gille, advanced to the ATP 250 Boss Open quarterfinals. Despite valiant efforts, fellow Indian players N Sriram Balaji and Yuki Bhambri, with their respective partners, were eliminated after close matches. The high-stakes competition featured intense clashes and tie-break deciders.
- Country:
- Germany
Veteran Indian tennis ace Rohan Bopanna, alongside Belgian partner Sander Gille, secured a spot in the quarterfinals of the ATP 250 Boss Open. The pair triumphed over local duo Jakob Schnaitter and Mark Wallner in a thrilling 6-3, 5-7, 11-9 victory.
However, not all Indian players shared the same fate. Yuki Bhambri, teamed with American Robert Galloway, presented a formidable challenge but eventually succumbed to Santiago Gonzalez and Austin Krajicek. Their match was a battle of nerves, as they narrowly lost with back-to-back tie-break defeats, 6-7(5), 6-7(5).
Equally dramatic was N Sriram Balaji's game, alongside Mexican partner Miguel Reyes-Varela. Despite their valiant efforts, they fell short against the French tandem of Sadio Doumbia and Fabien Reboul, bowing out after a closely-fought match that ended 7-6(5), 3-6, 5-10.
