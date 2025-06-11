Left Menu

Thrilling Upsets and Fierce Tennis Matches at ATP 250 Boss Open

Indian tennis veteran Rohan Bopanna, paired with Belgium's Sander Gille, advanced to the ATP 250 Boss Open quarterfinals. Despite valiant efforts, fellow Indian players N Sriram Balaji and Yuki Bhambri, with their respective partners, were eliminated after close matches. The high-stakes competition featured intense clashes and tie-break deciders.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Stuttgart | Updated: 11-06-2025 20:43 IST | Created: 11-06-2025 20:43 IST
Thrilling Upsets and Fierce Tennis Matches at ATP 250 Boss Open
Rohan Bopanna
  • Country:
  • Germany

Veteran Indian tennis ace Rohan Bopanna, alongside Belgian partner Sander Gille, secured a spot in the quarterfinals of the ATP 250 Boss Open. The pair triumphed over local duo Jakob Schnaitter and Mark Wallner in a thrilling 6-3, 5-7, 11-9 victory.

However, not all Indian players shared the same fate. Yuki Bhambri, teamed with American Robert Galloway, presented a formidable challenge but eventually succumbed to Santiago Gonzalez and Austin Krajicek. Their match was a battle of nerves, as they narrowly lost with back-to-back tie-break defeats, 6-7(5), 6-7(5).

Equally dramatic was N Sriram Balaji's game, alongside Mexican partner Miguel Reyes-Varela. Despite their valiant efforts, they fell short against the French tandem of Sadio Doumbia and Fabien Reboul, bowing out after a closely-fought match that ended 7-6(5), 3-6, 5-10.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Violence Erupts in Ballymena Amid Protests Over Alleged Assault

Violence Erupts in Ballymena Amid Protests Over Alleged Assault

 Global
2
Tariffs and Weather Spell Trouble for Zara Owner Inditex

Tariffs and Weather Spell Trouble for Zara Owner Inditex

 Global
3
France's Strategic Moves Towards Palestinian State Recognition

France's Strategic Moves Towards Palestinian State Recognition

 Global
4
Extradition of Canadian Resident for Alleged ISIS-Inspired Terror Plot in NYC

Extradition of Canadian Resident for Alleged ISIS-Inspired Terror Plot in NY...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking economy: Digital labor redraws line between capital and human input

Dual impact of AI on economic growth and social disruption

AI and climate change redefine global disease surveillance

How India’s gig platforms monetize invisible labor?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025