Anticipation Builds for World Cup's Unifying Power in Los Angeles

During an event in Los Angeles, the creators of the hit comedy series 'Ted Lasso' and other notable attendees expressed optimism about the World Cup's potential to unite people from various cultures. This anticipation comes as the city prepares to host several matches, including the United States' opener and a key quarter-final.

Brendan Hunt, co-creator and actor in the beloved Apple TV+ series, highlighted the significance of embracing international visitors, many of whom weren't born in the U.S. He urged the public not to fear this diversity. His sentiments were echoed by fellow creator Jason Sudeikis, who portrays the titular character Ted Lasso.

Amidst geopolitical tensions and recent immigration debates, former U.S. soccer player Cobi Jones and FIFA President Gianni Infantino expressed hopes for a politically neutral and inclusive event. With the tournament set for next year, the spotlight remains on ensuring a welcoming atmosphere.

