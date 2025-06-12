Left Menu

Anticipation Builds for World Cup's Unifying Power in Los Angeles

The creators of 'Ted Lasso' and other attendees at a Los Angeles event expressed hope that the World Cup would foster unity. With Los Angeles as a major host city, the tournament is expected to draw diverse crowds, despite U.S. travel restrictions. Organizers seek collaboration for an inclusive cultural event.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-06-2025 11:30 IST | Created: 12-06-2025 11:30 IST
Anticipation Builds for World Cup's Unifying Power in Los Angeles
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

During an event in Los Angeles, the creators of the hit comedy series 'Ted Lasso' and other notable attendees expressed optimism about the World Cup's potential to unite people from various cultures. This anticipation comes as the city prepares to host several matches, including the United States' opener and a key quarter-final.

Brendan Hunt, co-creator and actor in the beloved Apple TV+ series, highlighted the significance of embracing international visitors, many of whom weren't born in the U.S. He urged the public not to fear this diversity. His sentiments were echoed by fellow creator Jason Sudeikis, who portrays the titular character Ted Lasso.

Amidst geopolitical tensions and recent immigration debates, former U.S. soccer player Cobi Jones and FIFA President Gianni Infantino expressed hopes for a politically neutral and inclusive event. With the tournament set for next year, the spotlight remains on ensuring a welcoming atmosphere.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Extradition of Canadian Resident for Alleged ISIS-Inspired Terror Plot in NYC

Extradition of Canadian Resident for Alleged ISIS-Inspired Terror Plot in NY...

 Global
2
Fragile Truce or Economic Tug-of-War? The US-China Trade Dance Continues

Fragile Truce or Economic Tug-of-War? The US-China Trade Dance Continues

 United States
3
UN Human Rights Office Faces Dire Financial Crisis Amid Donor Funding Cuts

UN Human Rights Office Faces Dire Financial Crisis Amid Donor Funding Cuts

 Global
4
Trial Shocker: Karen Read's Defense Claims Conspiracy in Officer's Death

Trial Shocker: Karen Read's Defense Claims Conspiracy in Officer's Death

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Gender gaps emerge in clinical use of ChatGPT

Funding pressures block South African NGOs from preventing gender-based violence

How energy costs and urban policies are reshaping global political narratives

Interconnected AI agents poised to revolutionize SMME competitiveness and resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025