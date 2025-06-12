Rugby Revolution: India's New Sporting Frontier with RPL

Rugby may not sit atop India's sports hierarchy, but the Rugby Premier League (RPL) is poised to change that. Spearheaded by GMR Sports CEO Satyam Trivedi, the league promises to capture the nation's attention with its fast-paced, audience-friendly format.

The RPL's debut season will take place from June 15 to 29 at the Mumbai Football Arena in Andheri, featuring six franchises: Delhi Redz, Hyderabad Heroes, Kalinga Black Tigers, Chennai Bulls, Mumbai Dreamers, and Bengaluru Bravehearts. This venture marks a strategic move by Trivedi, leveraging his experience from managing IPL franchises to elevate India's rugby scene.

Emphasizing its television appeal, the RPL will showcase a tweaked Rugby 7s, with quick four-minute quarters designed for today's shorter attention spans. The collaboration with Rugby India and support from passionate advocates like actor Rahul Bose aim to bolster a sport that's already growing across 250 Indian districts.