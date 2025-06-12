Left Menu

Turmoil in Polish Soccer: Coach Resigns Amid Lewandowski Controversy

Poland's soccer coach, Michal Probierz, has resigned after a conflict with star striker Robert Lewandowski, who refused to play as long as Probierz remained. Tensions escalated when Lewandowski was stripped of his captaincy before a crucial match, leading to a defeat and national disappointment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Warsaw | Updated: 12-06-2025 13:58 IST | Created: 12-06-2025 13:58 IST
Turmoil in Polish Soccer: Coach Resigns Amid Lewandowski Controversy
coach
  • Country:
  • Poland

In a significant shakeup for Poland's national soccer team, head coach Michal Probierz has stepped down after a public rift with star player Robert Lewandowski. The decision follows a turbulent week marked by Probierz's controversial choice to remove Lewandowski as team captain ahead of a key World Cup qualifier against Finland. This clash culminated in Lewandowski's vow to not represent the national team under Probierz's leadership, contributing to Poland's damaging 2-1 loss to Finland.

Lewandowski, known for being Poland's most exceptional player with 158 appearances and 85 goals, had recently skipped a friendly due to fatigue after a demanding season with Barcelona. Probierz, who succeeded Fernando Santos in September 2023 and ensured Poland's qualification for the 2024 European Championship, faced mounting challenges during his brief tenure.

The Polish Football Association's president, Cezary Kulesza, highlighted the importance of results alongside the freedom given to coaches, signaling the strain within the federation. The recent events have left fans anxious about the future as Poland navigates its path in competitive soccer.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Extradition of Canadian Resident for Alleged ISIS-Inspired Terror Plot in NYC

Extradition of Canadian Resident for Alleged ISIS-Inspired Terror Plot in NY...

 Global
2
Fragile Truce or Economic Tug-of-War? The US-China Trade Dance Continues

Fragile Truce or Economic Tug-of-War? The US-China Trade Dance Continues

 United States
3
UN Human Rights Office Faces Dire Financial Crisis Amid Donor Funding Cuts

UN Human Rights Office Faces Dire Financial Crisis Amid Donor Funding Cuts

 Global
4
Trial Shocker: Karen Read's Defense Claims Conspiracy in Officer's Death

Trial Shocker: Karen Read's Defense Claims Conspiracy in Officer's Death

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Gender gaps emerge in clinical use of ChatGPT

Funding pressures block South African NGOs from preventing gender-based violence

How energy costs and urban policies are reshaping global political narratives

Interconnected AI agents poised to revolutionize SMME competitiveness and resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025