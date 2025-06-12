Left Menu

Lewandowski Fallout: Polish Football in Turmoil

Poland's national football manager Michal Probierz resigned after a dispute over replacing Robert Lewandowski as team captain. Lewandowski, upset by his unceremonious removal, announced he would no longer play for Poland under Probierz. This leadership conflict has left the team in a precarious position for upcoming qualifiers.

Michał Probierz, Poland's national football manager, has stepped down following a contentious decision to replace team captain Robert Lewandowski. The move left Lewandowski disillusioned, prompting him to withdraw from national team duties.

Lewandowski revealed he was informed of his captaincy loss during a brief call from Probierz, with an official statement following shortly. The controversy has stirred disarray within the team.

Probierz had succeeded Fernando Santos and led Poland to Euro 2024. Despite his contract running till the 2026 World Cup qualifiers, he opted for resignation for the team's benefit.

