Trent Alexander-Arnold's Dream Move to Real Madrid

In a significant football transfer, former Liverpool defender Trent Alexander-Arnold has made a high-profile move to Real Madrid.

Describing the transition as a 'dream come true' during a speech in Spanish, the Liverpool native leaves his boyhood club after a successful stint, including two Premier League titles.

Real Madrid reportedly paid around £10 million to secure the 26-year-old's services before his Liverpool contract expired, ensuring his participation in the upcoming Club World Cup. Alexander-Arnold is excited to showcase his skills on a new stage while donning the number 12 shirt at his new club.

(With inputs from agencies.)