Trent Alexander-Arnold's Dream Move to Real Madrid
Former Liverpool defender Trent Alexander-Arnold has joined Real Madrid on a six-year deal, labeling the move as a 'dream come true.' Real Madrid paid £10 million for the 26-year-old, allowing him to join the Club World Cup. He expressed his excitement and readiness to contribute to his new team.
In a significant football transfer, former Liverpool defender Trent Alexander-Arnold has made a high-profile move to Real Madrid.
Describing the transition as a 'dream come true' during a speech in Spanish, the Liverpool native leaves his boyhood club after a successful stint, including two Premier League titles.
Real Madrid reportedly paid around £10 million to secure the 26-year-old's services before his Liverpool contract expired, ensuring his participation in the upcoming Club World Cup. Alexander-Arnold is excited to showcase his skills on a new stage while donning the number 12 shirt at his new club.
