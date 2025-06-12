Trent Alexander-Arnold's 'Dream Come True' Move to Real Madrid

Trent Alexander-Arnold, who famously defended Liverpool's colors, has taken a significant leap in his football career by moving to Real Madrid. Presenting his Spanish-speaking skills at the official event, Alexander-Arnold expressed his excitement about joining the prestigious LaLiga club.

The 26-year-old's transfer came after an emotional farewell to Liverpool, his home club for two decades, where he celebrated various successes including two Premier League titles. Real Madrid reportedly paid around 10 million pounds to secure his signing before his Liverpool contract expired, ensuring his participation in the upcoming Club World Cup.

Alexander-Arnold will wear the number 12 jersey and aims to reinforce Real Madrid's defense, a transition reinforced by the appointment of new coach Xabi Alonso. While some Liverpool fans view his departure as a betrayal, Alexander-Arnold looks forward to his new chapter, eager to claim victories on an international platform.

(With inputs from agencies.)