Left Menu

Trent Alexander-Arnold's 'Dream Come True' Move to Real Madrid

Former Liverpool defender Trent Alexander-Arnold has joined Real Madrid on a six-year deal following an emotional departure from his boyhood club. The move, hailed as a 'dream come true', comes as Real Madrid seeks to fortify their defense after a challenging season. Alexander-Arnold aspires to win numerous titles and is eager to showcase his talents.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-06-2025 19:20 IST | Created: 12-06-2025 19:20 IST
Trent Alexander-Arnold's 'Dream Come True' Move to Real Madrid
Trent Alexander-Arnold

Trent Alexander-Arnold, who famously defended Liverpool's colors, has taken a significant leap in his football career by moving to Real Madrid. Presenting his Spanish-speaking skills at the official event, Alexander-Arnold expressed his excitement about joining the prestigious LaLiga club.

The 26-year-old's transfer came after an emotional farewell to Liverpool, his home club for two decades, where he celebrated various successes including two Premier League titles. Real Madrid reportedly paid around 10 million pounds to secure his signing before his Liverpool contract expired, ensuring his participation in the upcoming Club World Cup.

Alexander-Arnold will wear the number 12 jersey and aims to reinforce Real Madrid's defense, a transition reinforced by the appointment of new coach Xabi Alonso. While some Liverpool fans view his departure as a betrayal, Alexander-Arnold looks forward to his new chapter, eager to claim victories on an international platform.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Extradition of Canadian Resident for Alleged ISIS-Inspired Terror Plot in NYC

Extradition of Canadian Resident for Alleged ISIS-Inspired Terror Plot in NY...

 Global
2
Fragile Truce or Economic Tug-of-War? The US-China Trade Dance Continues

Fragile Truce or Economic Tug-of-War? The US-China Trade Dance Continues

 United States
3
UN Human Rights Office Faces Dire Financial Crisis Amid Donor Funding Cuts

UN Human Rights Office Faces Dire Financial Crisis Amid Donor Funding Cuts

 Global
4
Trial Shocker: Karen Read's Defense Claims Conspiracy in Officer's Death

Trial Shocker: Karen Read's Defense Claims Conspiracy in Officer's Death

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Gender gaps emerge in clinical use of ChatGPT

Funding pressures block South African NGOs from preventing gender-based violence

How energy costs and urban policies are reshaping global political narratives

Interconnected AI agents poised to revolutionize SMME competitiveness and resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025