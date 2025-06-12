Sift Kaur Samra Clinches Bronze at ISSF World Cup

In a remarkable display at the ISSF World Cup, India's shooting sensation Sift Kaur Samra clinched a bronze medal in the women's 50m rifle 3 positions event. The 23-year-old, who holds the world record in this discipline, shot an impressive 453.1 in the eight-player final.

Norwegian shooter Jeanette Hegg Duestad outperformed the competition to take home the gold with a score of 466.9, while Switzerland's Emely Jaeggi secured silver with 464.8. The event witnessed tough competition, especially in the qualifications where Samra excelled, finishing second with 592 points.

Notably, Samra has had a stellar start to the season, having won gold earlier this year in Buenos Aires. Despite a challenging outing at the 2024 Paris Olympics, she has bounced back strongly. Other Indian participants faced stiff competition, with mixed results in various events.

(With inputs from agencies.)