Left Menu

Sift Kaur Samra Clinches Bronze at ISSF World Cup

Top Indian shooter Sift Kaur Samra secured a bronze medal in the women's 50m rifle 3 positions event at the ISSF World Cup. Despite a strong field, Samra's score of 453.1 earned her a podium finish. Norway's Jeanette Hegg Duestad claimed gold while Switzerland's Emely Jaeggi took silver.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Munich | Updated: 12-06-2025 20:21 IST | Created: 12-06-2025 20:21 IST
Sift Kaur Samra Clinches Bronze at ISSF World Cup
Shooter
  • Country:
  • Germany

In a remarkable display at the ISSF World Cup, India's shooting sensation Sift Kaur Samra clinched a bronze medal in the women's 50m rifle 3 positions event. The 23-year-old, who holds the world record in this discipline, shot an impressive 453.1 in the eight-player final.

Norwegian shooter Jeanette Hegg Duestad outperformed the competition to take home the gold with a score of 466.9, while Switzerland's Emely Jaeggi secured silver with 464.8. The event witnessed tough competition, especially in the qualifications where Samra excelled, finishing second with 592 points.

Notably, Samra has had a stellar start to the season, having won gold earlier this year in Buenos Aires. Despite a challenging outing at the 2024 Paris Olympics, she has bounced back strongly. Other Indian participants faced stiff competition, with mixed results in various events.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Extradition of Canadian Resident for Alleged ISIS-Inspired Terror Plot in NYC

Extradition of Canadian Resident for Alleged ISIS-Inspired Terror Plot in NY...

 Global
2
Fragile Truce or Economic Tug-of-War? The US-China Trade Dance Continues

Fragile Truce or Economic Tug-of-War? The US-China Trade Dance Continues

 United States
3
UN Human Rights Office Faces Dire Financial Crisis Amid Donor Funding Cuts

UN Human Rights Office Faces Dire Financial Crisis Amid Donor Funding Cuts

 Global
4
Trial Shocker: Karen Read's Defense Claims Conspiracy in Officer's Death

Trial Shocker: Karen Read's Defense Claims Conspiracy in Officer's Death

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Gender gaps emerge in clinical use of ChatGPT

Funding pressures block South African NGOs from preventing gender-based violence

How energy costs and urban policies are reshaping global political narratives

Interconnected AI agents poised to revolutionize SMME competitiveness and resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025